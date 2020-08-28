‘No bias in probe against traffic cop who kicked errant motorcyclist’

SIBU: The police will be fair in their investigation into Tuesday’s incident involving an on-duty traffic cop and a motorcyclist at Jalan Temple here, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

“We won’t be biased. Investigation will be done from all aspects,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding he could not comment further on the matter as the investigation was still ongoing.

He also disclosed that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had viewed the viral video of the traffic policeman kicking the motorcyclist, who had tried to escape a police operation, causing the latter to fall off his machine.

Meanwhile, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in a statement yesterday urged netizens to look at the case from a ‘neutral and rational’ perspective.

“I wish to call on all parties not to comment and share unfounded rumours before knowing the full picture of the incident,” he said.

He also expressed hope the police investigation into the matter will be fair to the traffic personnel involved.

“After all, the original intention of the traffic police was to maintain traffic order and security for the people. I am not wholesale defending the traffic police nor am I defending the errant motorcyclist.

“But regardless of any incident, we must take a neutral and rational view of the matter. After all, we must work together to reasonably safeguard social justice,” said Tiong.