‘Number of people using public buses on the rise’

MIRI: The number of people using public bus transport since the implementation of the RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare in May is very encouraging.

According to Minister of Transport, Datuk Lee Kim Shin, in a press statement yesterday, data showed a significant increase in the number of people taking urban bus public transport despite the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We thank everybody involved, especially the bus operators, for putting much effort to ensure success.

“The overwhelming response to this programme is reflected in the significant increase in ridership – from 12,657 in May to 247,772 in July,” he said.

The programme was approved by the state government on May 4, for implementation in Kuching, Miri and Sibu. It is participated by 12 bus companies; four in Kuching, five in Sibu and three in Miri. They operate 44 routes approved by the Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB). Of the 44 routes, 12 are in Kuching, 17 in Sibu and 15 in Miri.

“The objectives of this programme are four-fold; to encourage more people to use buses as their preferred mode of urban mobility, to alleviate the financial burden of low income group who are highly dependent on public transport, to design behavioural change towards reducing urban traffic congestion, and to encourage bus companies to improve their services,” he added.

Overall, the ridership in June and July has increased tremendously from 77,242 to 157,873. In Kuching it rose by 153 per cent, Sibu (71 per cent) and Miri (119 per cent).

During a meeting yesterday, Lee urged the participating bus companies to give suggestions on how to further improve their services.

Among issues raised and discussed were how to get more people to use the bus; to relook existing and proposed new bus ancillary facilities including bus stops/shelters and infrastructure; reliability

of bus services in terms of schedule and frequency; certification of log sheet by bus operators and payment of subsidies; request for additional buses to increase frequency and timely schedule as well as enforcement by relevant authorities.

Officers from the state Ministry of Transport and representatives from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and CVLB were also present.

During the meeting, CVLB also issued permits for bus operation at approved routes while JPJ wanted compliance by bus companies to the terms and conditions of their permits.