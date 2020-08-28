People only want vigorous devt – Ewon

KOTA BELUD: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) vice president Datuk Ewon Benedick said all representatives and leaders of the Kadamaian community from then until today have their respective roles, contributions and achievements.

The UPKO Kota Belud Division chief said it is not a matter of which party is contesting and representing Kadamaian, but of effective and progressive leadership instead.

“You may not like my party or any party, but I am very confident that the people of Kadamaian only want vigorous, planned and focused development activities,” he said after attending the “Empowering Native Customary Law” Seminar at the Kadamaian Square Hall here yesterday.

Regarding the seminar, Ewon said effort to empower the Native Court (MAN) or Kota Belud MAN institution was among the focus in the Kadamaian Development Master Plan which was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal last January.

The seminar was chaired by Ewon and the paper works on the “Empowering Sabah Native Customary Law” and “Roles of Indigenous Leaders in Handling Illegal Immigrants Issues in Sabah” were delivered by Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and Datuk Dr Chong Eng Leong.

The seminar, participated by indigenous leaders, MPKK chairmen and community leaders, was held for the first time in Kadamaian.

The closing ceremony was officiated by Kota Belud member of parliament Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.