PM: KPDNHEP negotiating with manufacturers to lower price of face masks

KUCHING: The government is looking into means to bring down the price of face masks, which have become an essential item for the people in the fight against Covid-19, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said the Minstry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is in negotiations with manufacturers with the ultimate aim of making face masks more affordable for all.

“Face masks are essential items now that we use at all times (to curb the spread of Covid-19). KPDNHEP is negotiating with manufacturers with the hope of bringing down the price of face masks.

“God willing, the prices will be more reasonable so as to help ease the financial burden of all,” he said during a special live broadcast on major television channels and social media tonight.

Muhyiddin said all sectors in the country had seen the resumption of operations, save for a few, such as the entertainment sector which was still not allowed to return to normal.

According to him, entertainment is one sector that has proven to be rather difficult to handle when it came to observing the new norms.

He said sports-related activities will be allowed to resume, but these events will not include foreign participants and spectators will also be prohibited.

“This is also to help avoid any imported cases.”

Muhyiddin also announced that Tabung Covid-19, which is managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), will carry on until Dec 31 this year.

In light of the coming Merdeka Day celebration themed ‘Prihatin Malaysia’, he urged all Malaysians to be alert and responsible to play their role in curbing the spread of the virus.

“We are all frontliners when it comes to breaking the chain of infection for Covid-19. We must play our part to curb the spread of Covid-19 so that our country can be free from the threat.

“Protect yourselves and always stay healthy,” added Muhyiddin.