PM to deliver special address on RMCO at 8pm today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 28): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will deliver a special address on the latest development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at 8 pm today.

A special poster from the prime minister’s office stated that the announcement will be broadcast ‘live’ via local TV stations Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Bernama TV, TV3 and Astro Awani.

On June 7, the prime minister had announced the RMCO to replace the earlier Conditional Movement Control Order after Malaysia successfully contained the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The RMCO, which went into force on June 7 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will conclude on Aug 31. –Bernama