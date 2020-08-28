RM15 mln spent on education aid program – CM

KOTA KINABALU: A total of RM15 million has been spent on Yayasan Sabah’s One-Off Education Assistance programme, said Carataker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“Ever since we took over the governance and management of Yayasan Sabah last year, a total of RM15 million has been given to local students. Last year we spent RM10 million and this year we spent RM5 million,” Shafie told reporters after officiating the presentation ceremony here at Wisma Tun Mustapha yesterday.

Some 3,600 students benefitted from this year’s programme, an initiative that was launched by Shafie on September 21, 2018.

The programme aimed to help local students who are embarking on their first year of tertiary education by giving them RM1,000 (for those studying within Sabah) and RM2,000 (for those studying in Sarawak or West Malaysia).

The ceremony yesterday saw Shafie presenting the assistance to 100 recipients, while the remaining participants received their assistance via online transaction.

Also present were Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Jamalul Kiram Mohd Zakaria and State Caretaker Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.