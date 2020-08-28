Sarawak Covid-19 SOPs could be tweaked after PM’s announcement tonight, says Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak will continue to have its own Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) but it will make adjustments based on what Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin announces tonight, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Speaking at the committee’s press conference on the virus, the State Disaster Management Committee chairman said: “We all wait for what will be announced by the prime minister later, but this is our decision. The Cabinet agrees with our suggestions.

“From time to time, Sarawak will have our own SOPs. If the prime minister announces anything tonight, we will look into it to see how we can adjust with what we announced just now.”

Uggah was asked whether the prime minister’s announcement would affect the committee’s decision today, which includes requiring all Malaysians returning from overseas to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine at quarantine centres from Sept 1.

He also announced that the air-connectivity between Sarawak and outside the state would be back to normal from Sept 1.

Muhyiddin will deliver a special address on the latest development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at 8pm.

The current RMCO, which came into effect on June 11 to curb the spread of Covid-19, was scheduled to end on Aug 31.