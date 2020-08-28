SDMC: Mandatory 14-day quarantine at centres for all M’sian overseas returnees

KUCHING (Aug 28): All Malaysians, including Sarawakians, returning from overseas must undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine at the quarantine centres prepared by the Sarawak government effective Sept 1.

In announcing this today, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said these individuals would be taking the Covid-19 screening twice – on the second day and 10th day.

“The costs of quarantine and Covid-19 screening for Sarawakians will be borne by the Sarawak government whereas non-Sarawakians such as Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan as well as non-Malaysians will have to bear the costs,” he said at the daily update press conference here.

Uggah said SDMC observed that there had been individuals who appealed to be relieved of the mandatory quarantine at an earlier stage.

On such appeal, he said SDMC was not able to grant that since most of the positive cases recently had been imported ones.

“Imagine if we allow them to be through the quarantine early, there will be a lot of problems. So I appeal to Sarawakians coming back from overseas, whatever position you are, to please bear with us.

“This is important for us to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to the families,” he added.

Uggah said Malaysians, including Sarawakians, entering the state from Peninsula Malaysia, Sabah or Labuan would no longer be required to undergo quarantine or apply for the permit from SDMC.

“Like usual, if you travel to Kuala Lumpur and back to Sarawak, we don’t require you to undergo quarantine. However, you must fill out the e-health declaration form.

“At the entry points, we will take random tests, which we are looking at 10 per cent. How we take random tests? It’s very random.

“If you happen to be picked, it’s not because we don’t like you, but you’re lucky. You have the chance to be tested for free,” pointed out the deputy chief minister.

Uggah added that there had been one case in Kedah which was reported from the random tests conducted at one of its entry points.