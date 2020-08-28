SMC to build third lane near Wong King Huo roundabout

SIBU: The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will convert around 200 metres of a road verge near the Wong King Huo roundabout into a third lane.

Its chairman Clarence Ting said this is to temporarily resolve traffic congestion on the section linking Aman Road and Wong King Huo Road heading towards the town area.

He said the project has been approved and construction would begin soon to ease traffic issues, especially during rush hour.

“We hope that by having three lanes near the roundabout at the direction to the town area, the morning traffic will not be so bad.

“If we can build an inner lane (on the 200 metre road verge), at least cars that are going to the town area can have more exit points,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Ting said SMC has also budgeted RM3 million to upgrade Igan Road from Ding Lik Kong Road to solve traffic congestion.

The council has also budgeted almost RM300,000 to improve the facilities at Bukit Lima Swimming Pool and Delta Swimming Pool.

To improve the traffic situation around schools, he said the council would widen Aman Lane 7, which links to SJK Chung Sing, with work to commence next month.

He also said SMC would change two-way traffic in front of SJK Tung Hua into a one-way street to solve traffic congestion.

On another matter, he said the council would call for tenders such as for cutting grass, drain clearing, and other contractors next month.

“SMC is open to all capable contractors, so those who are interested can look for us next month,” he said.