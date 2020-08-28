Socso holds mini career carnival to help jobseekers

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) organized a Merdeka Mini Penjana Career Carnival yesterday to help jobseekers in Sabah.

Perkeso board member Awang Ali Ahmad [email protected] said Perkeso Sabah organized the mini carnival, together with its Merdeka Day Celebration, with the involvement of 12 employers from various sectors and industries in Sabah.

He added some 820 job vacancies located in Sabah and the Peninsular from the dozen of state employers were available during the mini carnival.

He said the program was targeted at unemployed Socso contributors so they can get new jobs through job resettlement programs including mobility assistance and improving employability of unemployed contributors through job marketability programs.

“Independence is not only synonymous with being free from colonialism alone, but when linked to today’s career carnival program, I hope that jobseekers who are still unemployed can be free from unemployment,” he said during the officiating ceremony of the event at Wisma Perkeso here yesterday.

Sabah State Perkeso director Dr Mohd Ali Hindia said the program is aimed at promoting the Perkeso products and services through the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) incentive.

He said the carnival will also raise awareness about the Perkeso MyFutureJobs as one of the people’s online job vacancy platform, and establish Perkeso cooperation with employers and industries, amongst others.

Dr Mohd Ali said the mini career carnival was not only open to Perkeso contributors under the Employment Insurance System (SIP) alone but also to everyone in the state, especially the youth and people with disabilities (OKU).

He said this mini carnival included CKS Supermarket, J&T Express, Astepave Sdn Bhd, Oscacom Sdn Bhd, Lintasan Resources Sdn Bhd, Rock Maestro Sdn Bhd, Tasek Emas Enterprise, Heera Food Enterprise, AFCL Bioscience Sdn Bhd, Inner Peace Spa Consultancy and Academy, D’ Queens Kitchen and Winabumi Sdn Bhd.