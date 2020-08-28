SUPP bureau dismayed with Health Ministry cold shoulder over staffing in S’wak

SIBU: The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Central Education Bureau has today expressed disappointment with the Health Ministry’s unresponsiveness over issues affecting its contract and permanent staff in the state.

Its chairman, Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, said since December 2019, his bureau had voiced its concern over the issue of contract medical officers (MO), dental officers (DOs) and pharmacists who did not have their contracts renewed.

In addition, the Meradong assemblyman said they also urged the Health Ministry to prioritise Sarawakians for permanent posts as MOs in their home state.

He said, however, that he was disappointed that the ministry did not respond to any press statements or official letters, even from the Chief Minister’s office.

Ding revealed that on Aug 3, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg via his principal private secretary, Dato Khir Busrah, had written to Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

According to Ding, the Chief Minister expressed clearly in the letter that he supported four Sarawakian medical officers to be given permanent posts but there was no response.

“Again, the MOH did not even bother to reply to the letter which was from the office of the Chief Minister of Sarawak.

“The attitude of the MOH is disappointing and arrogant towards the Sarawak Government and to the MOs on contracts particularly those who are from Sarawak.

“The SUPP Central Education Bureau is of the view that MOH should at least have the courtesy and goodwill to reply to the Chief Minister of Sarawak and to all the MOs, DOs and pharmacists on contracts,” he pointed out.

Ding reiterated that the ministry should give priority to Sarawakians and Sabahans for permanent posts as MOs in their home state, due to the negative response from West Malaysians.

He said the ministry and Public Service Department had created 100 such posts for hospitals in Sarawak from December 2019 to February 2020 but only a small percentage was offered to Sarawakians.

“Sadly, less than 10 per cent of these permanent posts were offered to Sarawak MOs. Thirty MOs from West Malaysia, who were offered, refused to serve in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

“Instead of offering these permanent posts to Sarawak MOs, these permanent posts were offered subsequently again to MOs from West Malaysia. This is a gross travesty of justice experienced by Sarawak MOs.”

On a separate issue, he said recently, his Bureau was given a copy of a directive issued by MOH to all State Health Departments (JKN) that medical officers who have passed part 1/ part A examination in the parallel route such as MRCP, MRCPCH, MRCOG, MRCS and so on must register with the Medical Development Division.

He said such MO would be assisted in training, planning, among others, including certain placement (rotation posting) so that they could successfully pass the post graduate examinations within the stipulated time and be eligible to be gazetted.

“We therefore are of the view that MOH must walk the talk by immediately implementing the policy stated in the aforesaid directive to all JKN,” Ding further pointed out.