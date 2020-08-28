Taib and wife Raghad to be guests of honor at National Day celebrations in Sri Aman

KUCHING (Aug 28): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will be the guests-of honour at the state-level National Day celebration, to be held in Sri Aman.

Themed ‘Malaysia Prihatin’, the celebration which will take place in Simanggang town will also be attended by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

“The event will start in the evening of Aug 30 with the ‘Malam Mesra Ambang Sambutan Hari Kebangsaan’ to be held at Sri Simanggang Hotel .

“That evening will see cultural performances and other entertainment by members of the Sarawak Arts Council and locals from Sri Aman and the presentation of letters of appointments to community leaders by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri and the Chief Minister.

“Other events scheduled for the evening are the welcoming speech by the minister in charge of the celebrations, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah before Abang Johari is invited to give his speech,” a press release stated.

In compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, only 250 people will be invited to attend the event.

Taib, Abang Johari and the rest of the dignitaries are expected to participate in the Unity Walk programme, starting from the Sri Aman Civic Centre, taking place at 9am on Aug 31.

The 2.5km walk will see about 250 people of various races and backgrounds donning traditional attire walking together to showcase racial unity. The walk will pass through the town centre, the waterfront and back to the civic centre.

“Before the walk, a special video presentation titled ‘Wira’ will be shown after a speech by Abdul Karim. Then the Chief Minister will address the participants before the Yang di-Pertua Negeri performs the flag off.”