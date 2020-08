KUCHING: Work to replace a culvert along Jalan Landeh in Kota Padawan, which started on Aug 12 will be completed on Dec 11.

In a statement yesterday, the state Public Works Department (JKR) called on road users to be cautious when approaching the site.

“All traffic management to promote safety must be strictly adhered to, especially when the lanes are completely closed,” the statement added.

Road users are also encouraged to use temporary routes provided until the maintenance work is completed.