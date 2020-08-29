Coffeeshop owner in Kota Padawan arrested for allegedly hurting man

KUCHING: A coffeeshop owner in Kota Padawan was arrested by the police for allegedly causing grievous hurt to a male victim at his business premise around 1am today.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said police also seized a hoe handle measuring 1.2 metre that was allegedly used to inflict injuries on the victim.

“Prior to the arrest, the victim around 10am yesterday was involved in a misunderstanding with the suspect at the coffeeshop,” said Aidil in a statement today.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim thought that the suspect had yelled at him while walking pass in front of the coffeeshop.

The victim then went to his borrowed car that was parked nearby and took out a machete.

The victim who is believed to be drunk at that time, then walked inside the coffeeshop to confront the suspect. A scuffle ensued which ended badly for the victim.

A police report was later lodged by the 55-year-old coffeeshop owner at 10.25am claiming that he was acting in self-defence and had feared for his own and worker’s safety.

Last night around 11.30pm, the doctor incharge reported that the the victim is still in an unstable condition, despite undergoing surgery.

“The doctor also said the victim is suffering from a fractured skull and injuries to his left eye, wrist and left wrist due to blows from a blunt object,” said Aidil.

This has led to the arrest of the suspect who was found to have three police records under Section 90 of the Poisons Act 1952, Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.