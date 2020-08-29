‘Continuity of trust vital to maintaining Sarawak’s peace, unity’

KUCHING: Protecting and ensuring continuity of trust between Sarawakians of different ethnic groups, cultures, and religions is vital in maintaining peace and unity, says Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS).

The foundation said it supported Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s stand on trust being the formula to continued peace and unity among the various communities in Sarawak.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s formula had even attracted the interest of federal Minister of Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamad Sadique, who visited Sarawak last month.

YPS chief executive Datu Aloysius Dris stated that it was heartening to see Peninsular Malaysian leaders not just acknowledging, but also wanting to learn from Sarawak’s ability to maintain unity and peace among its people.

“However, ensuring and maintaining unity would take work and effort – it is more than just statements and slogans; it is about protecting and ensuring continuity of the trust that we have built over the years,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“That is why it is imperative to protect and uphold values to ensure that the understanding between the different communities in Sarawak would continue for generations to come. Through this element of understanding, I believe that any challenge that comes our way can be resolved.”

Dris added that Sarawakians had always strived to move beyond just tolerance and instead, to work together towards acceptance through understanding.

During a visit to St Barnabas’ Church in Miri on Wednesday, Abang Johari also said Halimah had asked if she could present Sarawak’s unity formula to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Meaning, over there they also learn from us now. We must be proud of what we have. I am not saying this because of the pride – it is a question of coexistence,” Abang Johari was quoted as having said.