Covid-19: 1 local transmission, 10 imported cases in Malaysia today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 29): Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country today, involving 10 imported cases and one local transmission, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the total number of positive cases to 9,317, including 154 active cases.

“From the 11 cases reported, 10 were imported cases who were infected overseas involving six Malaysians and four foreigners.

“They are from India (seven cases in Kuala Lumpur and one case in Selangor); Indonesia (one case in Selangor) and Qatar (one case in Kuala Lumpur),” he said in a statement today.

He said the local transmission involved a Malaysian in Sarawak, who was detected through a pre-surgery screening at the Sarawak General Hospital. — Bernama