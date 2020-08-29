Covid-19: 1 new positive case recorded in Sarawak today, total at 698

KUCHING (Aug 29): Sarawak recorded one new case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 698.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the 698th case was a local transmission case involving a 48-year-old local woman. The case was detected through a rT-PCR swab filter for Covid-19 on August 28, conducted as part of pre-surgery screening.

Laboratory test results found nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs to be positive for Covid-19 on August 29.

The case showed Covid-19 symptoms from August 14.

Contact tracing has started and investigation is ongoing. She has been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital.

SDMC also informed that there was no recovery and discharged cases recorded today. To date, 662 or 94.84 per cent of total cases have recovered and were discharged.

“A total of 17 cases still being treated at hospital isolation wards. 10 are treated at Bintulu Hospital, five at Sarawak General Hospital, one at Sibu Hospital and one at Miri Hospital.

“As for today, there were two new Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs) reported,” it said.

The cumulative total of PUIs is 9,449 to date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 57 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 820 individuals at 14 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 22,786.

SDMC also said that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu is still active, with seven cases.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.72 per cent of total cases.