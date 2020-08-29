Driver whose lorry ploughs into 7 vehicles succumbs to injuries

MIRI: A 31-year-old lorry driver succumbed in Miri Hospital to injuries sustained in an accident involving seven other vehicles at KM4 Jalan Lopeng Tengah near SMK Lopeng at around 5.30am yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was identified as Ishak Zainal from No B1 SPI Plantation Batu 31, Jalan Bintulu-Miri, here.

“The lorry driver was seriously injured and taken to Miri Hospital for further treatment. He was pronounced dead at 6.30am at the hospital. The hospital emergency ward informed that the deceased had a heart disease record,” said Alexson in a press statement.

He revealed that preliminary investigation found that the victim was heading towards Bintulu from Miri Hospital to send lime stone dust.

“Upon arrival at the scene, he lost control of the vehicle believed to be the result of a heart attack before colliding with seven other vehicles parked on the road shoulder where the drivers buy kuih-muih (cakes) or go for morning prayers,” he said.

Two of the seven vehicle owners who suffered minor injuries are still being treated at Miri Hospital, while the rest did not suffer any injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.