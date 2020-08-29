FIFA World Cup 2018 project does not involve government funds — Lim Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday stressed that the 2018 FIFA World Cup telecast project worth RM29.9 million did not involve government funds, but was implemented using advertising revenue and sponsorships.

Therefore, he said the project should be dropped from the list of 101 direct-negotiation projects approved under the Pakatan Harapan administration as announced by the Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz last Wednesday.

“The government had, in fact, gained a profit of RM3.3 million from the project and it was deposited into the Consolidated Funds account,” Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, told a press conference here yesterday.

Last Wednesday, Tengku Zafrul released the full list of 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion that were allegedly awarded through direct negotiations under the PH administration, which also includes the 2018 FIFA World Cup telecast project.

Following that, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin questioned the payment of RM29.9 million made to Sports Media & Distributor for the right to broadcast the 2018 World Cup matches on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) as the then- Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo had announced that the project would not involve any cost to the government.

Explaining further, Lim said the main sponsors of the RTM’s live telecast of the World Cup matches, AirAsia Bhd and Maxis Bhd, had paid RTM and RTM had paid Sports Media & Distributor without the government need to fork up a single sen. Thus, the Bagan MP asked Tengku Zafrul to make the correction and remove the 2018 FIFA World Cup project from the list.

At a press conference on Thursday, Lim also denied the value of direct-negotiation projects awarded under PH administration to be RM6.61 billion, saying that it amounted to only RM352 million. — Bernama