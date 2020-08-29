HWGB’s investment going to second communication with US FDA for Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING: Ho Wah Genting Bhd (HWGB), today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has responded to the second communication to its Joint Ventured US-based E-Mo Biology Inc (EBI) with FDA by requesting EBI to provide further information on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application which proposes the use of existing poliomyelitis virus vaccines for prevention of COVID-19.

The Company had, on August 14, 2020, through wholly-owned subsidiary HWGB Biotech Sdn Bhd (“HWGB Biotech”) signed a joint venture agreement with EBI for the research and development (“R&D”) of vaccines, immunological treatment and diagnostic product development in relation to the COVID-19 virus, following the Memorandum of Agreement signed on 06 August 2020.

To recap, under the JV, EBI is also responsible for R&D, testing, registration and commercialisation of five provisional patent applications and other applications related to the patents, which EBI owns.