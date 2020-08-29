‘Make national schools the preferred choice for parents’

KUCHING: Chairman of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa branch, Wilfred Yap, says greater focus should be made on making national schools the preferred choice for parents, instead of calling for vernacular schools to be abolished.

“It is the government’s duty to make national schools acceptable to every parent for their children. It starts by having the political will to improve the quality of education in government schools,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yap was responding to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s statement indicating that vernacular schools were a hindrance to national unity.

Yap said vernacular school system was introduced to promote the languages and cultural values of the country’s multi-cultural and multi-religious communities.

He also pointed out racism and religious extremism as the root causes of disunity, not vernacular schools.

“The real stumbling block to unity is race-based and race-biased policies. We must all strive for the day where the focus of every government policy is based on meritocracy and social justice.”

He said strength could be found in diversity and people should embrace diversity as a platform for reinforcing unity in the country.

“National unity is not a simple matter that can be derived by closing down vernacular schools.”

Nonetheless, with the upcoming National Day celebration this Aug 31, Yap called upon the people from all walks of life to enhance the spirit of patriotism and recommit themselves to further strengthening the spirit of unity and understanding between all races, with a sense of trust and respect for one another.

He said it was sad politicians from Peninsular Malaysia would continue to play up issues on race and religions, when Sarawakians had been embracing diversity and harmony all this while.