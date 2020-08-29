Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Singai village

KUCHING: A 45-year-old man was found dead at a village in Singai, Bau around 9.45am yesterday.

In confirming the case, Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said there were gunshot wounds on the body.

He said a police team was rushed to the scene following a call received from a member of the public, who had stumbled upon the body.

“According to the widow, the man had been suffering complications from diabetes, high-blood pressure and kidney failure for the past seven years,” said Poge in a statement yesterday.

She also believed that her husband was experiencing depression after seeing no improvement in his health, despite receiving regular medical treatment.

In their investigation, police found no evidence of foul play – the case was classified as sudden death.

The body was later taken to Bau Hospital’s morgue.

Meanwhile, those who are experiencing depression are advised to speak with a counsellor or contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline via 082-514 141.

The Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support. Call its hotline 082-242 800, 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, to seek help. Alternatively, send emails to [email protected]