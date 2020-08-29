Medac committed to strengthening cooperative movement in M’sia

KUCHING (Aug 29): The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (Medac) has always given unwavering commitment in efforts to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said that it is in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030, which targets the cooperatives’ revenue contribution of RM100 billion by 2030.

“The results of this effort will be achieved when the Ministry, together with the agencies responsible, safeguarding the interests of the cooperatives together.

“At the same time, they must also constantly strive to strengthen the performance and productivity of various cooperative sectors as one of the main contributors in efforts to improve the country’s economy,” he said in a media statement.

He had earlier attended the Knowledge Talk Programme “Generate Income with Smartphone Application” organised by Malaysian Cooperative Institute (IKM) here Saturday.

According to Wan Junaidi, this programme is a government initiative to help entrepreneurs and cooperative members generate income by using social media applications such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube via smartphones.

He said the programme, which targets 150 cooperative members, can help them in producing interesting pictures and photo editing techniques by using editing applications and advertising through social media.

In this regard, the minister said the Malaysian Cooperative Institute (IKM) as a training centre responsible for the development of cooperative human capital, always helps cooperative members in Sarawak.

Among the efforts made is to improve the skills and knowledge of cooperative members in online marketing and the use of smartphone applications.

“The aim is to produce more virtual shop entrepreneurs in cooperatives and help increase the Gross domestic product (GDP) contribution of the cooperative sector by making full use of technology or Internet of Things (IoT) in business,” he said.

Also present was Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.