No need for me to resign following SOP violation – Mohd Khairuddin

TANJUNG MALIM: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said that there is no need for him to resign following his failure to comply with the mandatory home quarantine recently.

The Kuala Nerus member of Parliament said he would not entertain the demands of certain quarters, urging him to step down as the offence was not an act of misconduct.

“It involved violation of the standard Operating Procedures and I will leave it to the police,” he told reporters after the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification programme in Slim River near here today.

Mohd Khairuddin has received backlash from the public with some of them demanding him to resign after failing to undergo the 14 days quarantine upon returning from a visit to Turkey, last month.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Deputy Director (Investigation / Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police have opened an investigation paper after 27 reports were lodged against the minister.

Mohd Khairuddin also confirmed that he and three of his family members have had their statements recorded over the issue yesterday.

He said his semi-official visit to Turkey was to discuss certain issues including Malaysia’s palm oil exports to the country as well as projects involving Terengganu.

Asked whether he is satisfied with the police investigation, Mohd Khairuddin said: “I’m satisfied and have apologised and have even contributed my May to August earnings to the Covid-19 Fund,” he said. — Bernama