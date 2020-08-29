PM in Sabah for working visit

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived here this morning for a two-day working visit to Sabah.

The prime minister was welcomed by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Muhyiddin is scheduled to have a State Election briefing with Bersatu leaders at Alamesra and after that meeting state civil servants at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

In the afternoon, he will be meeting with Sabah RELA personnel at UMS Chancellory Hall, followed by a public event “Sepetang Bersama YAB Perdana Menteri” at SICC.

This event is open to members of the public.

Tonight, Muhyiddin is expected to meet community leaders.

Tomorrow, he is scheduled to meet civil servants at LHDN Office at 10.30am, followed by community leaders meeting at Dewan Hakka in Sandakan.