RM10,000 fine for flouting SOP ‘way too much’, says councillor

SIBU: The imposition of the maximum fine of RM10,000 for non-compliance with the standard operating standard (SOP) set as means to prevent further spread of Covid-19, is ‘way too much’, says Councillor Zaiton Abdul Kader.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) official acknowledges that the proposal to increase the fine signifies the government’s seriousness in the fight against Covid-19, but RM10,000 is too high a sum for any ordinary member of the public.

“I would agree if the fine were to be increased from RM1,000 to RM3,000, but RM10,000 is way too much,” she told The Borneo Post here.

Nonetheless, Zaiton also pointed out that the every member of the public was obligated to play their roles as the frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

Sharing similar views with the councillor, Sarawak Digital Media E-Platform Association (SDMEP) president Zoey Ting Giek said RM10,000 might not affect the businesses in town too much, but for the ordinary townsfolk, the amount was just ‘too heavy’.

“I believe that the RM1,000 fine should be sufficient as punishment for those who have failed to comply with the SOP.”

“What government needs to determine is the consistency of law enforcement. I also think that the government should continue to focus on educating the members of the public,” she said.

Fellow townsfolk Osmandi Affendi, 42, said the ‘much higher’ fine would burden the people, especially during ‘this time of uncertainties’.

“Say a head of a family was fined RM10,000 – he would need to pay it within a certain period or else, he would go to jail.

“This will put pressure to the family, fearing that they would lose their source of income and the likelihood of the head of the household losing his job; this could create a number of social problems,” he said, believing that education and awareness remained important in reinforcing public compliance with the SOP.

