Sarawak Covid-19 SOPs could be tweaked after PM’s announcement, says Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak will continue to have its own Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) but it will make adjustments based on what Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin announced last night, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Speaking at the committee’s press conference on the virus yesterday evening, the State Disaster Management Committee chairman said: “We all wait for what will be announced by the prime minister later, but this is our decision. The Cabinet agrees with our suggestions.

“From time to time, Sarawak will have its own SOPs. If the prime minister announces anything tonight, we will look into it to see how we can adjust with what we announced just now.”

Uggah was asked whether the prime minister’s announcement would affect the committee’s decision today, which includes requiring all Malaysians returning from overseas to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine at quarantine centres from Sept 1.