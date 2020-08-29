SBF sec-gen welcomes federal govt’s move to extend RMCO until end of the year

KUCHING (Aug 29): Sarawak Business Federation secretary-general Jonathan Chai welcomes the federal government’s move to extend the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) until the end of the year.

“Of course, from the perspective of the business community, we would have hoped that the RMCO could end by the end of this month so that business activities could go back to normal,” said Chai when prompted for comments by The Borneo Post today.

The RMCO was originally slated to end on Aug 31.

Chai remarked that due to the loosening of control and the slack attitude from certain segments of the public, many countries particularly the United States and Europe were suffering from the resurgence of a second or even third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It’s a good lesson for us to learn in dealing with the opening up of our economy and social activities, some forms of movement control and social distancing must still be in place in addition to the new norms of measurement of body temperature and certain basic hygiene practices,” he said.

As such, by looking at the prevailing circumstances both locally and abroad, Chai opined it was acceptable the federal government decided to extend RMCO until Dec 31.

In fact, Chai said some quarters were anticipating earlier that it would add meaning to the celebration of National Day on Aug 31 with the announcement of the ending of the movement restrictions this month.

“(Nonetheless,) with the discovery of new clusters of infections in different parts of the country from time to time, it is expected that the government would adopt a more cautious approach by extending the RMCO for an extended period,” he stated.

However, Chai opined the government could always review, from time to time, to shorten the extended RMCO, should the situation improve or be under complete control and any vaccine be introduced and made available later.