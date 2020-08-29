Saturday, August 29
SIDS hopes to foster closer ties with Bidayuh counterpart

Alice (second right) joins Theresa (centre) and DBNA Women members (from left) Wendy Jorai, Vivien Litor and Senorita Senong in a photo-call taken at the office of Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Utilities Sarawak.

KUCHING: Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) is eyeing at forging better networking and closer relationship with the women’s wing of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).

This was pointed out by SIDS chairperson Datuk Alice Jawan during a recent courtesy call paid by a delegation from DBNA Women, led by their newly-elected chairwoman Councillor Theresa Udam.

The meeting took place at Alice’s office in Menara Pelita here, where she sits as the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utilities.

Both sides discussed several matters during the sessions including possible collaborations slated for the benefit all Dayak women in Sarawak.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Councillor Theresa for initiating this meeting, and I hope that all Dayak women NGOs (non-governmental organisations) would work towards establishing a Dayak women network,” said Alice.

SIDS is the women’s wing of Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU).

