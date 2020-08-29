VMS records 210,240 vehicle registrations

MIRI: The Vehicle Monitoring System (VMS) registered 210,240 vehicles from Aug 1 last year to Aug 25 this year.

Sungai Tujuh Customs chief Supt Doehaile Bujid said the figure involved 188,692 applicants.

The Sungai Tujuh Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) centre’s VMS was introduced last year to shorten waiting times.

Doehaile said with system, the influx of foreign vehicles or owners using foreign vehicles could be monitored.

“(With) the trial run from June 25, 2019 until July 31 last year and the launch by Assistant Minister of Tourism (Arts and Culture) Datuk Sebastian Ting on Aug 1, (it) is a successful system,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Doehaile said applicants could fill in the exemption application form anytime and anywhere before entering Sarawak, as well as check the status of their applications. He said with VMS, there would be no problem with application forms being lost, dropped, or forgotten as everything could be retrieved under the user’s link.

Doehaile said the VMS would also be used at ICQS Tedungan, Pandaruan in Limbang; Mengkalap in Lawas; and at the Customs Office in Menumbuk, Sabah.

“Before the introduction of VMS, it would take 10 minutes for applicants to do (the application) but now, frequent travellers only need to scan and this takes about one minute,” he said of the waiting time at the border.

He said the Custom enforcement team would, from time to time, conduct roadblocks and patrols to check for overstaying foreign vehicles as they could be traced online.