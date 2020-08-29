Wishesland cancels charity sale on Sept 6

KUCHING: Wishesland has announced that its charity sale re-scheduled from April 14 to Sept 6 due to Movement Control Order (MCO) is now cancelled.

Its president Chi Poh Yung said in a statement yesterday that those who had purchased coupons for the charity sales may get a refund or treat it as a donation to Wishesland.

For refunds, drop by Wishesland’s centre with purchased coupons to register. For donations, tax exemption receipts will be provided with full name, MyKad number and home address as required by Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

Wishesland is a non-profit organisation providing counselling services, rehabilitation and consolidation treatment to children and adults with celebral palsy as well as their family members.

“Wishesland’s application for tax exemption status has been approved by LHDN effective Sept 1 for five years.”

Chi hoped that more corporations and individuals would continue their support by donating to Wishesland and thanked a donor with a company located at Mile 7 here for a RM50,000 donation.

He informed that the long-waited Wishesland Neuro Science Centre is completed and will be operational next month.

“We are now at the final stage of installing relevant software before five children who have been identified and assessed become the pioneer group to undergo this healing programme. They will be closely monitored by well-trained staff for effectiveness in healing children,” he added.

He thanked all who had purchased coupons and registered to set up stalls for the charity sale.