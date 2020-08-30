A young generation of online savvy hawkers

THREE friends decided to drive to Bekenu from Miri to see whether local tourism could take off in northern Sarawak following the easing of restricted inter-district travels as Covid-19 cases stay at manageable levels.

“It’s time to go for a country drive after more than four months of controlled movement and staying home, to see if local tourism can make a comeback,” one of the friends said as she called to see whether I would like to come along. I accepted.

The morning was cool and there weren’t many cars on the road when we set out on our exploratory journey.

Our first stop was the Bekenu Tamu within the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) or Complex of Sibuti, Subis. On arrival, we were greeted by a team of Rela members who took our temperature and registered our names and telephone numbers according to the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The atmosphere at the Tamu was particularly nice with no crowding, which freed up more space for a leisurely look around the complex.

The social distancing made life more comfortable with no one pushing and jostling while shopping for kuih (local cakes).

Neat rows of stalls

The tamu’s kuih section, nearest the roadside, was very neat and everyone practised social distancing and wore masks.

There were only one or two children in sight. The stall operators attended to their own stalls to avoid clustering — one operator to one stall.

Even though they wore masks, one could see the stallholders were cheerful and happy while promoting their products to customers.

My friends learned a lot about local kuih and the history of Bekenu from chatting with the stall owners.

Fried, baked, steamed

We were especially impressed by the baked and steamed goodies on sale among a variety of familiar fried kuih such as cakoi, doughnuts, cucur, and pisang goreng.

One of the hawkers, who has been selling at the tamu for two months, introduced herself as Linda.

She recalled when the MCO was imposed on March 18, she wasn’t sure her family would earn enough with her mother running a small kuih business from home.

She decided to learn from YouTube and googled for recipes before taking up the challenge to open her own stall at the tamu.

With the knowledge acquired, she came up with her own recipes for trendy cakes and pastries, which have proven to be very popular.

She told thesundaypost she would continue looking for new recipes online. She has her own WhatsApp group to promote her products. The WiFi connectivity at the tamu and RTC is good.

Asked about her income — not that we were overly curious or rude but merely showing our concern for her welfare — she replied, “Enough to eat.”

Internet savvy

Linda, one of the young Kedayan vendors at the tamu, is bright and enthusiastic about her business.

She interacted well with one of our friends Juliet Wong (name has been changed), who wanted to learn more about Linda’s products.

“Colourful, pretty, and really good,” Wong said after taking a bite of a piece of cake.

A beaming Linda invited her to visit again.

Linda’s neighbour Lisa, another young vendor, was just as welcoming and pleasant — like a well-trained public relations officer. She was courteous towards us and the older people in the queue behind us.

The two young women packed our purchases and bade us good day as we moved to the other sections of the complex.

Reasonably priced

There was also a small queue along the aisle at baked food section. Here the cakes were packed in boxes and sold at moderate prices.

Unlike the expensive cupcakes in Miri city, those at the tamu are reasonably priced — around RM1 each.

With the help of the internet, many of the Tamu vendors are learning to bake bread and buns for sale. Even the Foochow kompia in town may henceforth be facing some competition.

Hopefully, Linda will come up with some gula apong (nipah palm sugar) cupcakes and I will be there to snap them up.

She is adept at making all sorts of chocolate cakes and biscuits and the creamy icing she uses is really delectable. Her display shelf was almost empty when we returned from our walkabout to check on her cupcakes.

Fried foods

The smell of fresh oil heating up in woks attracted a lot of customers to the cucur (fritters) stalls.

Cucur, fried in fresh cooking oil, is much sought after. Among the myriad stalls, only a discerning customer knows what the smell of the cooking oil portends. One of us jested even with so many stalls selling almost similar things, our nose could still lead us to the stall of the best fried food cooked in the big food complex.

The fried food section is interesting. Chinese culinary influence is evident in Bekenu. Innovative young vendors with their new ideas have also added a touch of modernity to make the traditional fried fritters not only tastier but also trendier.

Cakoi is among the best sellers, according to the vendors. One of them was selling cakoi stuffed with cucumber salad.

There were at least four fried food stalls with big woks and hot oil. Some of the cooks rolled out their trendier choices such as banana fritters, sweet potatoes of different colours, and the Kedayan favourite — bergedil or fried mashed potatoes. There were also green bean fried fritters.

The small delicate wire trays were filled with fried doughnuts, cakoi, and pisang goreng — and flies that intruded in the kitchen quickly had their daylight snuffed out by swatters.

But I must say there are

not many flies at the tamu. Kudos to the management — the place is very clean by tamu standards.

Kuih redam is a local favourite made of rice flour and gula apong. It has to be eaten hot! There is even a special mould for making kuih redam or kuih telingga or kuih babi hidung. Kids love them.

Steamed and traditional

The usual array of local steamed kuih are very nicely presented. Kuih koci, steamed rice with fillings wrapped in banana leaf and pink kuih sagu coated with freshly grated coconut are real treats. The bicoloured kuih talam with a layer of white coconut cream, brown gula apong, and rice are equally palatable.

We also looked for wajik, a special glutinous rice cake made with gula apong. We were told the Keadayans make the best wajik.

Most stalls offered kuih lenggang and pretty green crepe filled with fried sweet grated coconut. You could also get kuih apam and penjaram — three pieces at RM1 each.

Cooked food stalls

Each stall at the tamu is of standard size with concrete platforms for the products, utensils and seats.

A couple operating a bakso and mee kolok stall, was doing brisk business. The husband served customers around the complex. Many also came to the stall for takeaways.

Bakso is traditionally Indonesian but has become an almost local food now. It’s an Indonesian meat ball dish similar to the Chinese meat ball dish. Prepared with beef, bak (meat in Chinese), it’s very tasty when added to noodles and some vegetables.

Bakso has become part of the northern Sarawak food scene — a welcomed dish especially for people who love a peppery dish of soup noodles.

The complex has a beautiful row of clean wash basins along the wall adjoining the wet vegetable market and the kuih market — plus clean toilets. Kids could even sit on the floor of the waiting area. Indeed, it could be remodelled into a baby-minding annexe.

Everyone at the tamu wore masks. Most of the hawkers had a twinkle in their eyes but some were grumpy, but deep in my heart, I felt they had already made their money.

Traditional vs modern

Bekenu Tamu is a place where both modern and traditional cakes and kuihs are sold.

Young and old vendors will tell you stories about themselves and their products. Life here is still not very fast. The vendors are friendly and you might even get invited to their village a little further upriver.