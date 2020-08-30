Baru told to stop pleading ignorance over dispute

KUCHING: Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian should not use ignorance as his defence with regards to the ongoing dispute over his land being surveyed under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code, said Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang.

He said there should have been a Section 6A Gazette Notification (GN) issued by the Land and Survey Department when the area was being surveyed.

Thus, he refused to believe that Baru did not know about it.

On Friday, Baru in a statement demanded that Idris and Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala provide evidence of him knowing the intention of the department in surveying their native customary rights land (NCR).

“Did he turn a blind eye to this GN. His fellow kampung folks or community and family members should under normal circumstances also know of this. Once their Territorial Domain (TD) was gazetted under Section 6A of the Land Code, it would be easier for the survey of individual plots within the TD for each plot be issued with Section 18 title,” said Idris in a statement yesterday.

He added that the surveying process would be made easier because there would be no inter- or intra-communities disputes or cross-claims.

“I urge Baru Bian to personally find out from the Director of Land and Survey Department this very fact about the challenges, obstacles and hindrance caused by such inter- and intra-communities disputes and cross-claims between communities.

“He cannot be in a state of denial all the time about this fact,” said Idris.

He urged Baru not to lure his followers for another round of “a wild goose chase”, but to instead be honest, accept the factual truth and move on.