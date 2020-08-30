Bersatu mulls setting up associate members body – Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Supreme Council is studying the proposal to set up a body for associate members which will enable them to play a more meaningful role in the party.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the establishment of the body is aimed at recognising the contributions and roles of associate members as well as strengthening their involvement from time to time.

“Bersatu welcomes any Malaysian who wants to join the party as an ordinary member or associate member.

“Regarding the participation of new members among non-bumiputeras, the existing Bersatu constitution details matters related to associate members as stipulated in Clause 7 (Membership), Clause 8 (Registration of Membership) and Clause 9 (Responsibilities and Rights of Members),” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah, who is also Home Minister, stressed that claims by some parties that Bersatu has strayed from its original goals by opening its membership to non-bumiputeras were inaccurate.

Prior to this, Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, had said that the party planned to set up a new chapter in the party to allow non-Bumiputera associate members, and was ready to amend the party’s constitution to realise the proposal, including enabling associate members to hold positions in Bersatu. – Bernama