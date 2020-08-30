BN candidate’s win proves people’s confidence in PN govt – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz’s win in the Slim state by-election yesterday is proof of the people’s confidence in the party and the policies carried out by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a statement today, said the victory also clearly showed that the unity among Bersatu, Umno and PAS in Muafakat Nasional is capable of creating a solid political platform to garner strong support from the voters.

“I hope YB (Yang Berhormat) Zaidi will do an excellent job in fulfilling his duties and responsibilities to the people,” Muhyiddin said, while also congratulating Mohd Zaidi and the election machinery behind the thumping win.

The Tanjung Malim Umno acting division chief won the by-election by a 10,945-vote majority, polling 13,060 votes to defeat two independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who obtained 2,115 votes, and former teacher S. Santharasekaran, 44, who managed 276 votes. – Bernama