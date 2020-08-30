Cashing in on terung asam’s market potential

NOTHING gives longhouse chief Eddy Jemat greater joy than seeing his Sarawak brinjal or terung asam garden bear fruit after about four-and-half months’ wait to harvesting.

For his present crop, he gathered about 175kg of the fruit vegetable and sold them at Sibu Central Market.

He planted in early April and harvested 84kg of fruits on Aug 19. Five days later, he took in another 91kg.

“I’m very happy with the results and looking forward to better yields,” he told thesundaypost.

Eddy plants the terung asam in 230 black polybags of 40 by 70-foot size at the back of his 17-door longhouse – Rumah Eddy — in Kemuyang, about 20 minutes’ drive from Sibu town.

The longhouse is among 34 in the Nangka constituency where people can experience the local culture amid an idyllic setting.

Indigenous crops

The indigenous crops of Sarawak can be classified into fruits and vegetables, according to Dr Noorasmah Saupi, senior lecturer, Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu, Sarawak Campus, in her article titled ‘Indigenous crops of Sarawak: The hidden gems’.

The fruits include dabai, terap, engkala, embang, ucung, durian nyeka, and durian isu; while among the vegetables are midin, terung asam, ensabi, daun bungkang, and umbut (pantu, palas, and tepus).

Some of these indigenous crops have been given Geographical Indication (GI) as the original products of Sarawak by the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO).

They include terung asam, Sarawak dabai, terap Sibuti, and daun and sabung Sibuti under the Department of Agriculture Sarawak.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said a pilot project on planting terung asam using fertigation technology has been implemented at Rumah Eddy.

Dr Annuar said another site in the Nangka constituency is cultivating 500 polybags of seedlings under the project to promote modern farming and uplift the rural economy.

Big potential

Based on the research under Evaluation of Total Polyphenol Content and Antioxidant Properties in Yellow and Purple Fruit Colour Phenotypes of Terung Asam (Solanum ferox linn), terung asam is indigenous to Borneo and grown mainly in Sarawak and the province of Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The fruit is often incorporated as an ingredient in traditional food gravy or curries, and as a paste for traditional hot sauce.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, noted that Eddy had harvested about 175kg of terung asam thus far. The weekly yield is between 150kg and 170kg.

He said the wholesale price of terung asam is about RM6 per kg while it could fetch between RM8 and RM10 per kg in the market.

Eddy concurred with Dr Annuar on the benefits of modern farming, saying the pilot project, if successful, would help improve the living standards of the longhouse folk.

He pointed out that terung asam has always been one of the favourite fruit-vegetables of the people in Sarawak. It is primarily used in fish soups, curries and sauces.

The longhouse chief sees the potential of terung asam fetching a good price in the market.

“There is a demand for this crop,” he said.

According to an article in The Borneo Post titled ‘Terung asam can bring in lucrative income’ on May 19, 2017, assistant agriculture officer Francis Musa quoting studies done in 2005 said one cycle of harvest from 1ha planted with terung asam (currently a niche crop) could generate a gross income of at least RM32,000 or a net profit of over RM6,323 from the sale of about 16,000 fruits at RM2 per kg.

Studies further indicated that even with low production of 16,000 fruits at RM10 per kg, the net profit would still be RM134,313.

The Prime Minister’s special envoy to East Asia Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has emphasised the market potential of this crop.

The Serian MP was quoted as saying he intended to bring the ambassadors of South Korea and Japan and the head of mission to Taiwan to Sarawak during Gawai to see first hand the agricultural products the state has to offer.

Fertigation technology

Eddy said planting terung asam using the traditional method is quite labour-intensive whereas the fertigation system is not only labour-friendly and high-yielding but less time-consuming as well.

Explaining the fertigation system, he said a digital timer could be set to regulate the supply of water and fertiliser from the tank to the plants.

“The process is repeated six times a day and the fertiliser is applied with irrigation water. Pesticides are used once a week. The fertigation system is the way forward in terung asam farming.”

According to the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi), fertigation is an agricultural technique that maximises crop yields through the controlled application of water and fertiliser.

Using this application, the negative effects of fertiliser leaching to the roots, soil, and groundwater can be avoided.

Fertigation of fruit vegetables such as chilli, cucumber, tomatoes, and high-valued fruits such as rock melons is widely practised in Malaysia.

Crop yields of up to ﬁve times per unit area have been achieved, contributing to the system’s increasing public interest and appeal.

Terung asam is round or oval with a sour taste. It’s one of the popular native vegetables in the state.

The crop is a good source of vitamin C, calcium, fibre, phosphorus, and potassium.

“If the pilot project is successful, it will be introduced to other longhouses in Nangka state constituency,” Dr Annuar said.