Covid-19: 17 new positive cases, 1 death in Malaysia today

KUCHING (Aug 30): Malaysia today recorded one death from Covid-19 after a 30-day streak of no fatalities, bringing the death toll to 126.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 126th death involved a 75-year-old Malaysian man, who had a history of diabetes, high blood, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and heart disease with no history of traveling abroad.

“The patient started exhibiting symptoms of coughing and shortness of breath on Aug 7 and was admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah for pneumonia.

“He was later discharged on Aug 18. He later exhibited symptoms of cough and shortness of breath on Aug 21 and received treatment on Aug 24 at the hospital.

“The screening tests showed that he was positive for Covid-19. It was found that the patient’s health was deteriorating. He died on Aug 29 at 5.10pm,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 17 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded today, bringing total cumulative cases to 9,334.

Out of the 17 new cases, 15 were imported cases where 14 were detected in Kuala Lumpur and one in Sarawak.

“The 15 imported cases were from India (12 cases detected in Kuala Lumpur); Saudi Arabia (two cases in Kuala Lumpur) and one from Japan (one case in Sarawak).

“The remaining two locally transmitted cases involved one close contact case with positive Covid-19 case (Case #9,284) in Selangor and one close contact with Case # 9,284 in Kedah,” he said.

Currently there are 160 cases that are still active, where seven are receiving treatment at the intensive care unit, out of which five require ventilator support.