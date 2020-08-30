Dong Zong rebuts call to abolish vernacular schools

SIBU: The United Chinese School Committees’ Association (Dong Zong) has voiced its opposition to the call by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal to abolish vernacular schools in Malaysia.

In a press statement on Friday, Dong Zong chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming said they disagreed unreservedly with Wan Fayhsal’s baseless allegation that vernacular schools have not produced students with ‘strong national identity’.

Nationalism or national unity, Lau pointed out, should not be built on the basis of depriving other ethnic groups of their constitutional rights to learn and study in their mother tongue language on top of the national language.

“Any individual who understands nationalism will not harbour any stereotypical views or prejudice towards other ethnic groups and their cultural identities.

“On the contrary, a true nationalist should treat all races and ethnic groups equally and respect their right in setting up vernacular schools,” the statement continued.

Wan Fayhsal has reflected his racist and chauvinistic inclination to implement a monolingual, single-stream education policy, it added.

“This attempt will marginalise the vernacular schools, altering the unique characteristics of other races and cultures, eventually wiping them out.”

“In reality, he is espousing a biased elitist narrative, aiming to assimilate other races that would result in intensifying the inter-ethnic tensions,” the statement said.

Lau stressed that the vernacular school system has been ‘embedded deeply within the tapestry of the Malaysian education system.’

“To take away a means of cultural preservation is to take away from what Malaysia is – a multiracial plural society tolerant of each other’s identities,” he added.

Thus, he said, “to abolish the vernacular school system will be counter productive in our efforts to strengthen our society and promote unity.”

He added that Wan Fayhsal was not the first player in the political arena to stoke the flames of racial issues.

“It is our collective responsibility to expose those who seek to divide Malaysians through hateful remarks,” Lau remarked.

The statement said Bahasa Malaysia is a compulsory subject in all vernacular schools and Wan Fayhsal’s argument that vernacular schools under-prioritised the national language could not stand.

“Sarawak Dong Zong rebukes any individual or group who intends to fuel racial supremacy and racial politics by projecting blame onto the vernacular schools,” it added.