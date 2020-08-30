Dr Sim: SUPP to announce candidates ‘at an appropriate time’

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will announce its candidates for 20 of its traditional state seats ‘at an appropriate time’, said party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the names of candidates had been shortlisted and he had discussed with Abang Johari on numerous occasions, but the candidates were not yet finalised.

“The Chief Minister and I will announce the candidates. I have sat down with the Chief Minister a few times and we have shortlisted our SUPP candidates for our 20 traditional seats,” he told reporters this afternoon after opening Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Opar Ops Room at Kampung Tebaro near Sematan.

Asked why the candidates have not been finalised yet, Dr Sim explained that they had to monitor the political situation first and wait for the right time before finalising them.

“If, for example, a (snap) general election happens together with the state election, we might have to adjust the candidates again, and those shortlisted for the state seats will be put for general election and I might have to look for other candidates for the state election.

“That is if the (snap) general election happens together with the state election. I don’t know,” he said when asked to elaborate further.

SUPP’s 20 traditional state seats are Opar, Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Mambong, Simanggang, Engkilili, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Tanjung Batu, Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

There has been speculation recently that the opposition has been trying to pressure Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to dissolve parliament ahead of term, and push for a snap election some time in early 2021.

The current government he led managed to win with a very slim margin against the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tried to table a motion of no-confidence at the recent parliament sitting, but the PH elected parliament speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Mohd Yusof was removed on July 13, preventing the motion from being tabled.

The new parliament speaker now is Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, former Election Commission (EC) chairman.