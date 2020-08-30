Drastic spike in dengue cases in Selangau alarming

SIBU: The number of dengue cases in Selangau District has increased drastically by 213 per cent this year, says Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He said based on report of the council’s public health section for this month, 49 cases were recorded in the first seven months compared with only seven in the same period last year.

“We are rather concern due to the drastic increase in the number of dengue cases in Selangau District. This sharp increase (in the number of cases) requires concerted efforts of all to keep the surroundings clean and free from Aedes breeding grounds. Our officers and officers from the divisional Health Dept will inspect premises and stern action will be taken against those found breeding (Aedes) larvae,” Sempurai said at Covid-19, rabies prevention programme and‘gotong-royong’ in Selangau yesterday.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira officiated at the opening of the programme, which was also attended by Bong Ling Sze representing permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong, acting secretary Teng Min Min, Selangau District Officer Inting Nyami and Pemanca Mathew Ganggang.

Sempurai said the ‘gotong-royong’ was to ensure that areas in Selangau are kept clean at all times.