Malaysians must remain resilient in facing challenges – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has urged Malaysians to remain resilient and to face challenges with great determination while safeguarding the country’s independence.

In a three-minute video clip posted on his Facebook page today in conjunction with the 63rd National Day celebrations, the prime minister called on Malaysians to embrace the new norms wholeheartedly.

He also urged Malaysians to welcome new challenges in the new normal, regardless of the obstacles, with perseverance.

“It has been a long journey, 63 years of peace for the nation. We may be different, but we are all the same,” he said.

“The struggle to defend our blessed nation must continue,” he said.

He also prayed for fallen warriors who had lost their lives fighting for the country’s sovereignty over the years.

“O Allah, bless this country, bless the fallen heroes fighting for this country, do give us the strength to continue to progress as a successful nation.

“I am Muhyiddin Yassin, I am a Malaysian, Happy National Day! Merdeka! Merdeka! Merdeka! Malaysia cares,” he said. – Bernama