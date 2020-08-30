Ministry to get views from public on higher compound for SOP offenders

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Health (MoH) will obtain the public views and feedback before proceeding with the proposal to increase the compound rate for offenders of regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the move was necessary as there had been quarters asking for the amount to be reduced.

“The ministry welcomes the approval given by Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) yesterday for the ministry’s proposal to increase the compound against those who do not comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP).

“However, we will look at the response from the public (first) because there have been members of Parliament asking for the compound to be reduced,” he told reporters after attending the handing-over ceremony of 100,000 pieces of face masks to Pertubuhan Gabungan Tahfiz Negeri Johor and also the launch of Econsave’s ‘Face Mask Price’ at Econsave Taman Daiman Jaya here yesterday.

Currently, the law provides a maximum fine of RM1,000 against those caught violating the regulations under Act 342.

Dr Adham, who is Tenggara MP, said the current compound rate imposed on offenders would depend on the discretion of the enforcement officer who issued the compound notice.

“Although the maximum compound under Act 342 is RM1,000, the enforcement personnel can use their discretion to set the amount from RM100, RM200; but if the offence (committed) is indeed serious, then it it apt to impose the maximum compound,” he added.

Also present were Panti assemblyman Hahasrin Hashim and Econsave Cash & Carry Sdn Bhd general manager, Mas Imran Adam.

Meanwhile, on the requirement for body temperature scanning Dr Adham said the ministry of is of the view that body temperature scanning at premises is important and should be done as a first step to detect those with Covid-19 infection.

The move facilitates the ministry in separating those with and without symptoms or otherwise as those with symptoms would be isolated for further treatment, he added.

He also said even in foreign countries, the same approach was applied, where visitors with body temperature of 37.5 and above would be separated for screening and may also be tested with RT-PCR test (Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction).

“The justification for using the temperature approach is that it is still needed and owners of premises should continue to do so, and also on the requirement to wear face mask,” he added.

The issue of body temperature records has become a debate among netizens following a statement by Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin on Aug 26, that body temperature records during inspections at any business premises should not be recorded in a book or kept in digital records because it is in conflict with the framework of handling procedures and storage of personal data set by the government.

This was followed by a statement by Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stating that body temperature should not be recorded, but only the name and phone number, for customers who do not use he MySejahtera application. — Bernama