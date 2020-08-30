Miri police investigating case of university scammed by individual

MIRI (Aug 30): The police are in the midst of conducting an investigation into an individual who pretended to be a private university student requesting for a refund, resulting in a loss of over RM24,000.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said police received a report on the incident lodged by the university’s accountant on Aug 28.

It was learnt that the university had received an email from someone claiming to be a student asking for a refund totalling to RM24,314 at about 9.14am on July 27.

“The email was attached together with a permission letter to make payment to an individual bank account number along with a name,” said Lim in a statement today.

In response to the email, the university made the payment to the account given on Aug 15.

“On Aug 17, the university was informed by the actual student that he had never sent an email for the refund application.

“The police are still investigating into the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” disclosed Lim.

Lim also reminded the public to confirm the authenticity by calling or sending text messages personally before making payment to anyone.