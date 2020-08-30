Miro: Paku bazaar to be revitalised with construction of new township

BAU (Aug 30): Paku bazaar, which has been in existence since the White Rajahs era, will be revitalised soon with the construction of a new township within the next two years, said Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

He revealed the new township, to be sited on a 12-acre area near the present bazaar, will comprise commercial and industrial lots to spur economic activities in Paku.

“Also to be built is a housing area including two blocks of flats for families now living on state land here. With this new township, we hope we can transform the Paku area which has a long history dating back to the White Rajahs era,” he told the media after officiating the launch of Pasar Tamu Paku on Saturday (Aug 29) night.

Miro also said the Paku Hot Spring situated near the bazaar was expected to reopen to visitors by early next year.

He revealed the Paku Hot Spring, which at one time was a popular spot for visitors, was now undergoing facelift at a total cost of RM500,000, of which RM300,000 came from his rural transformation programme (RTP) allocation.

“The first phase of the project is completed comprising landscape work and walk path. Next we are working on facilities such as toilets, changing room, sheds and ticketing booth, and few gazebos for tourists and visitors to enjoy the environment there,” he said.

He also said Siniawan, another bazaar with a long history in Bau district, would have another tourist attraction once the RM10.8 million waterfront project there was completed.

“By end of September, the RM10.8 million waterfront should be awarded to the contractor for work to begin. We also plan to build a new police station there, while retaining the old police station as heritage under Sarawak Museum,” he said.

Earlier, Miro in his speech said Paku was recorded in history as the first administrative centre outside of Kuching during the early years of Rajah James Brooke’s rule in the 19th Century.

“If I am not mistaken, by the year 1861 Paku already had an administration block, the first outside of Kuching. According to history, there was even a railway from Buso to Paku,” he said.

He also said the new township, which will be located behind the present bazaar, was an effort to redevelop the area with houses, shop lots and mini factories.

Meanwhile, Bau District Officer Anelia Siam who also spoke said Paku is among several bazaars located in the district.

She said various activities are carried out by Bau District Council (MDB) to breathe life to these bazaars including to build Pasar Tamu (market) in Paku.

Kapitan Pui Shiak Sin, on behalf of the people in Paku, said the Pasar Tamu currently comprises 14 stalls selling food, beverages and fresh vegetable produce.

He said the stalls included one which sells Paku’s well-known fried chicken, and also expressed his appreciation to MDB and Miro for allocating funds to build the Pasar Tamu.