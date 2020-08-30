Pustaka Miri to reopen Sept 1

MIRI: Pustaka Miri will reopen to public this Sept 1, but under strict observance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

“We are very much excited to resume operations. Due to the new norm and the required SOP, only 120 people are allowed in per day to maintain physical distancing,” said the library in a statement yesterday.

“Users are required to observe physical distancing, wear face masks and register their particulars upon entering the building,” it added.

Users could borrow or return books at the service counters. Operating hours remain from 10am to 7pm, Mondays to Fridays; 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Users may continue using the library’s online services via http://www.pustaka-sarawak.com.

For enquiries, contact librarians Ahmad Samsudin / Lilian Baun Pulo / Mohd Khadzrie Mohd Ramzie Faizal via 085-422 525.