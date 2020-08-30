Timed auctions on Facebook Live new normal for businesses

MORE and more businesses are turning to timed auctions on Facebook Live as part of the new normal to attract customers, particularly during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Although the concept has been used in Kuching for the past two or three years, more viewers tuned in for these sessions during the MCO while they stayed home to keep safe from Covid-19.

To get more people on board, businesses chose items not traditionally associated with auctions at the high end, but ordinary daily items to give more customers the chance to experience a winning a bid.

From phone gadgets to Musang King durians, everything can be bought online these days but there is great thrill and excitement with an online live bid, as it tends to bring out people’s competitive side.

Housewife Vanisa Tan, 30, first joined a live auction around four years ago through a Peninsular Malaysia-based website and bought items ranging from small electronic gadgets to fashion items.

During the MCO, she bid for luxury perfumes on Facebook Live, but was unsuccessful as there were too many bidders.

“For me, it’s a thrill when I win a bid. My earlier experience was not really great as the shoes and clothes sizes were not accurate and I had to give them away since there is a no return policy. But they were cheap so I see it as entertainment instead of buying something I really want.

“During the MCO, I had a lot of choices on pages to watch the auctions and sometimes I just surfed through the sites and pages, and some hosts would do funny tricks and performances to keep the viewers from leaving. It was more entertaining than watching drama series,” she said.

Oishi Sushi owner Max Bong saw the potential of live auctions and plans to add it as an activity for his Facebook Live sales sessions.

“I’m still new with Facebook Live as we only started a month ago. We are still slowly getting more followers and viewers, and we plan to start having live auctions next week,” he told thesundaypost.

“We plan to have a few high quality items for auction like sushi platter, cash voucher, sake. The highest bidder during the set time limit will get to purchase the item at the bid price. For example, customers can be lucky enough to buy an RM300 voucher for maybe only RM100.”

Bong said he has watched several established live auctions in Taiwan, China, and Peninsular Malaysia and studied the mechanism to adopt for his own live sessions.

He is currently selling frozen seafood, dishes from his restaurant, and sushi party packs at lower prices online and customers can redeem them at the restaurants or get them delivered.

According to him, live sessions have helped to increase sales — as many people are still not keen on going out to eat at restaurants — and also to introduce dishes available.

“During this current situation, we also introduced around 10 ready to eat frozen meals like Japanese ramen and chicken curry. It’s for working parents who don’t have time to cook for their families. All they needed to do is to heat up the food and it’s ready to be served. Unlike cooking from scratch which takes several hours to make one dish, like curry.”

A ‘veteran’ in the live bidding platform since 2018 is JP Mart.

Chief executive officer Chai Min Yaw said the company used it for harder to obtain food items such as empurau, wild lobster, and Musang King durians.

The Musang King durians were sold for over RM100 each, with the winning bids usually about RM20 to RM30 cheaper than market price.

In 2019, Chai began to sell limited quantities of items such as imported fruits alongside auction items following a suggestion.

When the MCO came into effect, the company recognised the difficulties people faced to obtain essential items as they became scarce and hence started selling essential items like eggs, packed cooked food, and sushi.

“When we first started, we offered more higher end items, and we had only around 100-plus viewers. At the peak of MCO we had over 700 viewers.

“During the MCO, we realised that people had difficulties getting these essential items so we offered them during our live sessions to make it easier to buy, as well as what we had in stock. This saves time from going to several supermarkets and shops to get the items.”

He explained that under the live selling mechanism, the items will have a fixed price and sometimes in limited quantities, enabling those who queue for the items during the short duration to obtain them at lower prices.

Those who are successful in securing the items are then to message the staff for payment and confirmation for pick-up or delivery.

Chai said he decided to adopt online live bidding after seeing it doing quite well in Taiwan and Kuala Lumpur.

“We gained many loyal customers after the MCO as they know us after watching our live sessions. Aside from bidding and selling, we also hold cooking demonstrations to teach our customers what to cook with the frozen seafood they bought from us, and we also have the ingredients in our store should they decide to follow our recipe,” he added.

Wakakakaka 2.0 restaurant owner Zak Gan sees online bidding as a way to thank his Facebook Live sales viewers for tuning in.

He has offered food items and beverage gift sets for auction.

“I first started doing live bidding for The Banquet a few years ago, and the items offered are our set menu, seafood, and empurau fish. We had an RM988 set menu sold for only RM550 during the bidding,” said Gan.

As the online live session is not strictly for auction, he said it is a marketing tool to promote what the restaurant has available, and to sell the restaurant’s dishes in advance.

He said he was inspired by a Kuala Lumpur-based Facebook page.

“For me, during the MCO, holding the live session is to create awareness to the public that the business is still very much alive. Previously we did our live once a week, during the MCO we held it daily.”

Compared to earlier live bidding sessions, Gan said he now offers more smaller menu items as a set menu to entice more people to join in the bidding with over 500 viewers on average.

He suggested all food and beverage companies should join in the trend and do their businesses online to reach more customers, adding they could hire experts if unfamiliar with the platform.

One of his best memories with live streaming was when he was discovered by BBC Food Travel and got a chance to film a Nasi Lemak cooking demonstration last year at The Banquet.