Abdul Karim: Sarawak govt cares for well-being of Sarawakians

KUCHING (Aug 31): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has expressed his hope that the people of Sarawak would understand the government’s situation in addressing issues for the well-being and progress of the state.

He said not all problems can be solved in a short period of time even though the Sarawak government is always planning and implementing development programmes to ensure that the people can live in peace, prosperity and comfort.

“As a caring government, we are always thinking about how to continue our efforts of finding the best way to develop the state.

“Therefore, the theme of this year’s National Day namely ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ is very apt and relevant because in Sarawak, we also practise the concept of ‘Sarawak Prihatin’ towards the well-being of our rakyat,” he said at the state-level National Day celebration at Sri Aman Civic Centre in Simanggang, Sri Aman today.

Also present were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

Abdul Karim, who is also the minister-in-charge of the celebration, said over the last 57 years since the formation of Malaysia in 1963, Sarawak has achieved several feats of development.

“Right now, we have a lot of major projects being carried out such as the Pan Borneo Highway, construction of bridges and other infrastructures, the development of Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score) industrial areas and so on and we hope that we can enjoy a better economic growth and perfect roads in the next few years,” he said.

Also equally important, he said, is the people’s support to the government which must be continued to ensure that the government stays strong and stable to continue the struggle for development.

“Without the support of the people and close cooperation with the government, it is certain that what we wish for cannot be easily achieved because we are not united.

“For instance this National Day celebration, if there is no cooperation between all government agencies, the private sector and the public, the event will not be organised successfully,” he added.

He stressed that the people must continue to work together to build peace, unity and progress for the state of Sarawak.

“That is why we have organised the ‘Unity Walk’ event in conjunction with the state-level National Day celebration to strengthen racial unity and forge the bond of friendship among the various races in Sarawak.

“Without the existence of close racial unity, it is certainly difficult for us to develop the state because we would have no focus,” he said.

The Youth and Sports Minister also said that the younger generation and youths also play a crucial role in this matter because they are the next generation of leaders and key to the country’s future.

“It is therefore very important for youths and the younger generation to constantly be pursuing knowledge and learning new things so that they can become individuals who are of calibre, capable, visionary and just in all matters,” he said.