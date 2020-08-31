Covid-19: No new cases reported in Sarawak today, total at 699

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state at 699.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu was still active with eight cases.

It also said that there were no recovery and discharged cases reported and to date, 663 or 94.85 per cent of total cases have recovered and were discharged.

“A total of 17 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. 11 are treated at Bintulu Hospital, five at Sarawak General Hospital, and one at Miri Hospital.

“As for today, there were 12 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs) reported with two still awaiting results,” it said.

The cumulative total of PUIs is 9,466 to date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 65 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today.

This brings the total of current PUS to 683 individuals at 14 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 23,043.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.72 per cent of total cases.