Covid-19: One death, six new cases recorded in Malaysia today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): Another Covid-19 death was reported today, the second consecutive day of a single fatality which brought the death toll in the country to 127, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the latest death involved a 62-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure.

“He was among the positive cases reported on Aug 13 in the Tawar Cluster. He first came down with symptoms of cough on Aug 11 and was admitted to the Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Kedah on Aug 13 after being confirmed Covid-19 positive.

“His health condition deteriorated and he had been on ventilator support since Aug 19. He was confirmed to have died at 10.35 pm on Aug 30. The Health Ministry would like to convey its condolences to his family,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said six new cases were also reported today, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 9,340.

Of the six new cases, four were imported cases who were infected in Singapore, involving two Malaysians and two foreigners detected in Selangor.

He said the other two infections were local transmissions in Kedah, involving one linked to the Tawar Cluster and another to the Telaga Cluster.

“Six Covid-19 cases recovered today, raising the cumulative total for recoveries to 9,054.

“Six Covid-19 positive cases are still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, with four requiring the use of respiratory aid,” he added. – Bernama