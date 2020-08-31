Document role, position of S’wak in formation of Malaysia — Dr Annuar

SIBU: The role and position of Sarawak in regard to the formation of Malaysia needs to be documented in detail for the benefit of future generations of Malaysians, says Education, Science and Technological Research Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said many, especially in the peninsula, do not know the role of Sarawak and the sacrifices of her leaders in leading to the nation’s formation on Sept 16, 1963 as information on this in school history textbooks are still inadequate.

“There are many who still may not know the significance of dates such as July 22 (Sarawak Independence Day), Aug 31 (Independence of the Federation of Malaya) and Sept 16 (Malaysia Day).

“This compels the need to have a solid document that is easily understood by every citizen including those in the peninsula and especially the coming generations, to better understand the role and the position of Sarawak in the formation of Malaysia, which is key towards preserving the prevailing peace and racial harmony,” said Dr Annuar.

He said this when officiating at Sibu District Information Department’s [email protected] programme held at the Malay Union Club (MUC) Hall of Kampung Nyabor here yesterday.

Adding on, the Nangka assemblyman said the perception by some that Sarawak had joined Malaysia in 1963 needed to be corrected as Malaysia was formed by the coming together of Sarawak, Sabah, Singapore and the Federation of Malaya in the spirit of equal partners.

“If someone says Malaysia is celebrating her 63rd Independence Day on Aug 31, personally, I don’t quite agree. Malaysia was only formed in 1963 and Malaysia was yet to be in existence in 1957.

“Rightfully, Malaysia is only 57 years old (this year),” he explained.

Towards this end, Dr Annuar said the Information Department plays a pivotal role in disseminating the correct information including on government policies to all strata of societies in the country.

He also urged the people to fly the Jalur Gemilang at home, workplace and business premises to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and love for the country.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Information Department deputy director Aziz Abd Rahman said the programme’s objective was to instil the spirit of patriotism and love for the country in conjunction with this year’s National Day celebration.

